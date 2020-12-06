1/
Glenna BURNS
BURNS, Glenna I.

Age 97, passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida. She is

survived by her two daughters, Donna (James) Johnson of Ocala, Florida, and Joyce Ennis of Whiting, New Jersey; a granddaughter, Erika Ennis (Rob) McGrath; a grandson, Damion (Stacie) Wasylow, and twin great-granddaughters, Reagan and Madison Wasylow; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Willard Burns; her parents, Glenn and Gladys Keller; and sister, Alice Law Bortko. A graveside will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11AM at the Darrtown Cemetery. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
