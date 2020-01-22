|
DUNN, Glenna C. 80, of Madison Twp., passed away on January 17, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties with her loving family by her side. She was born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on April 5, 1939, to parents, Jolly and Eliza (Shockey) Back. Glenna was a beautician for over 40 years, with most of that time being at Ray Stein Coiffures. She loved to read, sew and spend time gardening. Watching her grandkids in their sporting events was a favorite pastime of hers and she adored her time with them. She is survived by her children, Diana "Dee Dee" Dunn, Rick Dunn and Phil Dunn; her grandchildren, Todd (Bridgett) Dunn, Eric (Sherry) Dunn, Christie Dunn, Kellie (Jeremy) Katz, Brittany Dunn, Cody Dunn, Stephen Dunn and Samantha Ferguson; eleven great grandchildren; siblings, James (Jo) Back and Wanda Wills; her sister-in-laws, Connie Back and Jo Ann Cooper; and several loving nieces and nephews. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of over 54 years, James "Jim" Dunn; her son, John E. Dunn; her grandson, Bryan Dunn; and her brother, Neil Back. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 22, 2020