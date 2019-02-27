Home

HARTMAN, Glenna Bernadine "Bernie" 83, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. he was born on April 25, 1935 to the late Ervin and Violet (Oliver) Aldridge in Pedro, OH. Bernie worked as a waitress for The Corner Grill, The Stockyards Dinner Club, Annarino's Supper Club and The Barnsider for many years. On June 15, 1950 she married James "Jim" Walter Honshell, father of her two sons, James "Bud" and Charles "Charlie". In 1995 Bernie married Robert "Bob" Hartman and lived in Port Charlotte, FL until moving home to the Dayton area in 2011. Bernie is survived by her loving son, James "Bud" (Nancy) Honshell; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Ditmer, Amy (Don) Tobias, Angie (James) Jeffrey, Brian (Teagan) Honshell, and Libby (Chris) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Shelby), Maddi, Chase, Ava, Alivia, Randi, Eric, and Violet; great great grandchildren, Kensliee and Kyliee; brother, Ed (Betty) Aldridge; devoted niece, Linda (Johnny) Spicer; and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim; second husband, Bob; son, Charlie; sisters, Norma, Frieda, Bet, Mid, and Teen. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9-11 am at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Interment immediately after at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Memorials are suggested to . www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
