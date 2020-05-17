Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Glenna Whisman Age 77, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ohio Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio where she had been a patient since February 2020. She was born April 24, 1943 in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1961. Glenna was a mother and homemaker. Preceding her in death were her father, Glen Whisman; her mother, Opal Warmouth McGonigle; her husband, Gerald Morris in 2017; and one brother, Britt Whisman. She is survived by one daughter, Beth (Brian) Mitchiner; two stepchildren, Mark (Mitzi) Morris and Stuart Morris; six grandchildren, Patrick, Abby, Andrew, Jennifer, Jared, Kyle and Hannah; two great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -