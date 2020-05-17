|
|
MORRIS, Glenna Whisman Age 77, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ohio Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio where she had been a patient since February 2020. She was born April 24, 1943 in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1961. Glenna was a mother and homemaker. Preceding her in death were her father, Glen Whisman; her mother, Opal Warmouth McGonigle; her husband, Gerald Morris in 2017; and one brother, Britt Whisman. She is survived by one daughter, Beth (Brian) Mitchiner; two stepchildren, Mark (Mitzi) Morris and Stuart Morris; six grandchildren, Patrick, Abby, Andrew, Jennifer, Jared, Kyle and Hannah; two great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020