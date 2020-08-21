1/1
Glenna MULDOON
1956 - 2020
MULDOON, Glenna "Jo" Glenna "Jo" Muldoon, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1956, in Hamilton, to Della (nee Reed) and the late Vernon White. Jo was a longtime member of Fairfield Church of God. She was an instructional aide for Oak Hill School District for 22 years and will be greatly missed by her special friends. She was loved by all who met her, and her memory will be cherished forever. She is survived by two children, Kelli (Marc) Peelman and Jamie Muldoon; her mother, Della White; three grandchildren, Wyatt Peelman, Airis (Malik) Tipton, and Hayden Pellman; twin great-granddaughters, Aubriella Tipton and Abigail Tipton; one sister, Hilda (Donnie) Longworth. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon "Junior" White and her sister, Linda Hale. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral at 12:30 PM with Pastor Patrick Owens officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2020.
