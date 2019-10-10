Home

Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Glenna REED


1963 - 2019
REED, Glenna L. 56, of Piqua, passed away at 12:46 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1963 in Piqua to the late Glenn L. and Margaret A. (Hall) Rohr. She married Charles E. Reed on December 20, 2014 in Piqua who preceded her in death. Survivors include two sisters, Debra (Roland) Tipps of Piqua and Linda (Bill) Deemer of Bradford; one brother, Brian Rohr of Greenville; mother-in-law, Karen Deal of Piqua; fourteen nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Scott, and Ronald. A service to honor her life will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Piqua Church of the Brethren with Rev. Larry Lutz officiating. Services are being provided by the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
