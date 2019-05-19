|
WAGNER, Glenna M. Age 95, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Glenna was a faithful member of the Historical Society. She was a longtime member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and played in the Hand Bell Choir. Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Hod) Wagner; and by a close friend, Fred Flory and family. She is survived by daughters, Karen Head and Mary Wallace; son Kevin (Nancy Ackley) Wagner; grandchildren, Hope Ann Riley, Abigail Pemberton (Sean), Domanic Wagner, Anna Head (Jeff Therrien), James Johnson, Danielle Johnson (Alex Knouse), Jason Ackley (Kristen), Lauren Ackley. Great grandchildren, Ethan Allen Hod Brown, Connor Carlisle-Ackley, and Charles Ackley. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23rd from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to for Crippled Children.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019