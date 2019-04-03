Home

Glennda SHANK Obituary
SHANK, Glennda L. Age 77 of Dayton (10 Wilmington Place), formerly of Englewood, passed away on March 31, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Compton (Ann Martin), Kathy (Mike) Spirk, grandchildren: Jesse Stir (Angie Bryant), Jennifer (Todd) Koogler, Allison Spirk (Zachery Lahey), Sean Compton, Steven Shank, Aaron Shank, and J. Brandon Shank, great-grandchildren: Todd R. Koogler, Jr., Destiny L. Stir, Jesse B. Stir, Jr. and Samantha L. Koogler, and numerous friends, cousins, and other family. She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Shank, parents Glenn and D. Stella Smith, and son Steven Shank. Glennda devoted her life to her family and work. She was known for being a social butterfly. Everyone who met her could see she was a fun-loving free spirit. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she instilled that same love to her daughters. She enjoyed many genres of music, but her favorite was Elvis and Christmas. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood) with Chaplain Violeta Gwynn officiating. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Thank you to Vitas Hospice.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
