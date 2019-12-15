Home

ANDERSON, Glenndola Age 74 of Tipp City, passed away December 13, 2019. She was born June 25, 1945 in Kingsport, TN to the late Minnis and Nora Honeycutt. Dola is survived by her husband of 25 years, Adrian Anderson; daughter, Donna Jergens; son, Terry (Arefeh) Jergens; grandchildren: Ethan Snodgrass, Cameron Sawyer, Jordan, Jesse, MacKenzie and Isabella Jergens; brother, Jack (Nancy) Honeycutt; sisters: Peggy (Vernon) Simmons and Barbara (Dave) Spurling; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dola was a member of DARF and was a NASCAR enthusiast. She was a former employee at Kindercare in Huber Heights; she loved children and was an avid animal lover. Dola enjoyed the outdoors, camping as well as fishing. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm. Contributions may be made in Dola's memory to Hospice of Miami Valley. To share a memory of Dola or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
