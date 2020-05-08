|
STITZEL, Glina Rose 84, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home in Hamilton, surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 22, 1935 in Lynch Kentucky to Dewey and Mattie Halcomb. After graduating from high school, Glina moved to Hamilton to enroll in the nursing program at Mercy Hospital Hamilton, where she worked until retiring in 2000. She married the love of her life, Thomas Stitzel, on April 28, 1956. They celebrated 60 wonderful years together, before his passing in 2016. Glina had a passion for gardening, which she shared with her children. Her garden was famous, having been showcased in the Journal News in 2000. She loved dogs, having had many furry companions throughout her life. She also enjoyed weekly lunches with her best friends, affectionately called "The Lunch Bunch." Glina was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Stitzel; brothers Murrell Halcomb and John Halcomb; sisters Betty Jo Cook and Travis Wilder; son David Stitzel; and daughter and son-in-law Joan and Paul Cable. She is survived by her daughter Eileen Stitzel; sons John (Tami) Stitzel and Brian (Renee) Stitzel. She is also survived by her grandchildren Abigail (George) Seward, Joshua Stitzel, Thomas Stitzel, Jessie (Megan) Powell, Jessica (Tyler) Rozelle, Amy Isaacs, and Mike (Jenny) Dektas; beloved great granddaughters Madelyn and Kassandra Seward; as well as great granddaughters Gracie Powell, Ellison Powell, Miley Motes and Lexie Motes, and great grandsons Sutton Powell, Gabe Dektas, Alex Dektas, and Jon Dektas; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A visitation and private family burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to /Cincinnati or an animal shelter of your choice in her name. Condolences can be made to www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2020