BROWN, Gloria Ann A long-time resident of the Dayton area, born December 4, 1948, departed this life on March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her precious pup Bebe, brother Bruce Gordon, parents Mary and Robert Gordon, a nd parents-in-love Mona and Roscoe Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory husband of 52 years, Larry Brown, children Angela Brown-Fraley (Rob), Lisa Brown and Nick Brown; grandchildren Andrew Wagner, Danielle Etter (Kyle), Tanner McPherson, Cameron Busdiecker, and Brooklyn Busdiecker, great-granddaughters Isabella, Phoenix and Juniper Etter; a host of family and a lifetime of friends. Gloria overflowed with joy and laughter. She loved strangers like they were her friends, loved friends like they were family, and loved family in a way that can only be described as heavenly. Having lost her mother as a child, she became what she did not have to everyone she met and she loved deeply, without hesitation. Gloria never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no service. In keeping with her spirit of friendship and love please take a long walk, talk to a stranger, be kind to an animal, laugh and smile in her honor.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020