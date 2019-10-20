|
BRZOZOWSKI (Price), Gloria Jean Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 15th. 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Gloria was born August 24, 1947 to the late Robert Price and Gladys Price (Dillard). She grew up on Jones Street in the Oregon District. She graduated from Kiser High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart Dennis Brzozowski on August 17, 1966. The newlyweds moved to Germany where Dennis was stationed in the Army during the Vietnam War. After returning to the states, In addition to motherhood and homemaker, she joined her husband in learning the skills to run a printing business. Then as years went by she and Dennis, along with their children, took over the ownership and operation of their printing business, Allied Silk Screen Inc. for many years, where she worked until just recently. Gloria was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with her family. She loved New Year's Eve parties, going to the gaming boats in Indiana, and every Friday night dinners with her sister Patty and brother-in-law Charlie. She also enjoyed bowling and crafts with her friends Elaine, Karen, Jake, Vivian and Kay; and many family vacations with Terry Dodson and Pam Dodson-Price family in Myrtle Beach. She remained very close to her friends from north Dayton including Pam Dodson-Price, Elaine, Karen, Jake, Vivian, Kay, Yvonne and Jack and Kay Wyland. Her survivors include her husband Dennis, her two children; Denise and son-in-law Todd Wyland and granddaughter Lauren Wyland. Her son Tim and daughter-in-law Jennifer Brzozowski and grandsons Colin and Brayden Brzozowski. Her sister Patty and her husband Charlie Castle. Her brothers Dave Price and wife Cindy, Jerry Price and wife Sandy, Steve Price and Carol. Her nieces Jackie, Kelly, Jennifer, Taylor and Skyler and nephews Robbie, Jerry, Kent, Kevin, Paul, Justin, John, Chris and Tim. Her brother-in-law, David Brzozowski and friend Vicki. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 21 at Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH. 45429. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 at the funeral home, burial following at Calvary Cemetery 1625 Calvary Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45409.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019