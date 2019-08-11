|
EDWARDS, Gloria J. Of Dayton passed away peacefully Sun., August 4, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer. She was born Gloria Jean Loritts, January 5, 1941 and was preceded in death by her parents, Hazey D., and Clara Loritts, a brother, Hazey D. Loritts, Jr., and husband Aubrey Blaine. Gloria was a graduate of Roosevelt H. S., "Class of 1959", and subsequently a B.S., Degree from Wright State University. She fulfilled a 30 year career at (MCJFS) Mont. Co. Job & Family Services, helping countless persons needing assistance; and is well remembered for her gracious spirit and willingness to exceed expectations in serving clients needs with a personal interest in their success overcoming their obstacles. Gloria was for many years an active member of the Trotwood Chapter of (ABWA) American Business Womens Assn; and contributed to accomplishments of their national projects and endeavors. She enjoyed the outdoors; walking in the park and on trails, collecting rocks, and attending to the flowers and shrubbery in her award winning yards. Gloria leaves to cherish her memory her husband, (Otis) Bernie Edwards and the Edwards family; four step-sisters and four step-brothers; two nephews and three nieces. Special-friends Jackie Alexander, Anna Burrs, Juanita Shephard-Johnson and Ellen McDaniel. There are also many friends, neighbors and special dear friends who have remained through this day. Her devotion to Jesus Christ was evidenced through her faithfulness and service to New Life SDA Church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:00 pm at the Woodland Mausoleum Chapel 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Pastor Stephen Lewis, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 12:00 noon. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. Third St. The family wishes to to express sincere appreciation for the abundant loving care provided to Gloria by Cypress Pointe (Legacy) Staff and during her lengthy stay. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019