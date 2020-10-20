1/1
Gloria FRENCH
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRENCH (Gillespie),

Gloria

Gloria (Gillespie) French, 73, of Springfield, passed away October 18, 2020, in her home. She was born August 13, 1947, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles V. and Ethel P. (White) Gillespie. Gloria had retired from the Ohio Masonic Home after 18 years. Survivors include four children, Lorie Allen (Randy), Angie Williams (Les), Melissa and Jack Behrens, all of Springfield, and Ben and

Rebecca French of South Charleston; 16 grandkids; 33 greatgrandkids; and two great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bennie French;

son-in-law, Bill Williams; and her parents. She also had seven brothers and two sisters. Funeral service will be held at

1:00 pm on Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12-1 pm. Burial will be held at a later date at Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved