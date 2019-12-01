Home

Gloria Frierson

FRIERSON, Gloria Of Hamilton passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 71. She is survived by her son Brandon Frierson, daughter Tia Frierson, grandson Trejon McIntyre, her last surviving sister Michelle Wood and a host of other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Second Baptist Church 1217 S. Second St. Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Smith, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at Butler County Memorial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019
