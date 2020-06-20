Gloria HARRIS
HARRIS, Gloria 79, of Fairfield Ohio, died on 06/10/2020. She was a Mom, sister, grandma, great grandma and friend. She loved summer, gardening, her dogs and her family. At her request, her remains have been donated to UC College of Medicine. A memorial will be held on Sat, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nilles Pointe Church, 5177 Winton Rd, Fairfield, Ohio. A donation can be made to Animal Friends Human Society in her name.

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 20, 2020.
