Gloria HATTON
1947 - 2020
HATTON, Gloria Jean

73, of Butler Twp., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born to Homer & Helen Rogers on June 14, 1947, in Norfolk, Virginia. Gloria was retired from Northridge Schools after 31 years of service. She truly loved the Lord and was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church. Gloria was very proud of being a Cherokee Native American. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Sturgis. Survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Argel; 3 sons, Jeff (Norma) Hatton, Brian (Deb) Hatton & Steve (Lisa) Hatton; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Pastor John Seagrave & Pastor Jack Little, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Wednesday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.rettsyndrome.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit


www.mortonwhetstonefh.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
