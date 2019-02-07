Dayton Daily News Obituaries
HENNIGAN, Gloria Ann Age 78 of South Charleston, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center after a four-year battle with Parkinson's and failing health. She was born on September 19, 1940 in South Charleston, Ohio to the late Michael Edward and Martha Elizabeth (Heaton) Hennigan. In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Hennigan and Dick Hennigan as well as her brother-in-law, Jack DeMent. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her siblings: Sandra DeMent, Ed (Pam) Hennigan, and Louise Hennigan; nieces and nephews: Dianna (Tyke) Ketterman, Jackie Frederick, Ed (Laura) Hennigan Jr., Melissa (Scott) Hunter, Eric (Shannon) Hennigan as well as several great- nieces and great-nephews. Gloria retired from Olan Mills after 42 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed keeping her yard nice and trying out new restaurants. Gloria will be sadly missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and her funeral will follow on Saturday, February 9 at 1:30 p.m. Gloria will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Gloria's honor. Expressions of sympathy are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2019
