1/1
Gloria KINNAIRD
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINNAIRD, Gloria Faye Gloria Faye Kinnaird, age 77, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at StoryPoint Independent Living. She was born October 10, 1942, in Campton, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Arnold and Anna Mae Brewer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Evert; daughter, Angela Kinnaird; sisters, Rena Kay and Glenda. Gloria Faye is survived by her sons, Mark (Ruth) Kinnaird, Tony (Melissa) Kinnaird; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several siblings; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Gloria Faye was a kind and honest woman, and anyone who met her, instantly liked her. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved