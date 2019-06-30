KLEIN, Gloria J. Age 79, of Beavercreek passed away on June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born April 25, 1940 in Dayton, OH to the late Mark and Florence Butts. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gary Butts. She and her husband managed Carroll High School Bingo for 35 years. Gloria worked for many years in the Dayton area as an accountant. Gloria is survived by her husband of 46 years Richard L. Klein; children Garry R. Buffenbarger, M. Scott (Sonia) Buffenbarger, Tina Birchfield and Michael R. Buffenbarger; stepdaughter Pamela (Steve) Smith; sisters Gail Kesling and Gwen (Larry) Brooks; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3-5:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel with a service at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or SICSA due to Gloria's love for animals. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019