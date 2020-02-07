|
|
LINTNER, Gloria Jean Passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 18, 1940, in Richwood, West Virginia, to the late Richard and Bernadine {Butcher} Dobbs. Gloria earned a Bachelor's degree from Ohio University. She worked as a paralegal for many years, before retiring. Gloria married Mark L. Lintner on June 17, 1959. She loved spending time with her family. Gloria is survived by her husband Mark, of over 60 years; son Terry Lintner; siblings Richard Dobbs and Pamela (Dale) Hutzelman; and brother in law Gordon Hacker. She was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Hacker and sister in law Claire Dobbs. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11am until 1pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 1pm. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 7, 2020