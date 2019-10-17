Home

Gloria LYKINS


1948 - 2019
LYKINS, Gloria Jean 70, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 14, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Betty (Anderson) Kunkle. Gloria was a member of the Central Christian Church in Springfield and a registered LPN as well as a member of A.S.S., and NWAPES, Board of Nursing. She enjoyed scrap booking, ceramics, and liked doing counted cross stitching. She is survived by her loving husband of 41yrs and caregiver of 16yrs, James J. Lykins; three sons, Scott (Jenny) Lykins, John Ferguson Sr. and James (Amanda) Lykins II; eight grandchildren, including special grandson Jason Robert Ferguson; great-granddaughter, Olivia Bailey Ferguson; special friend and caregiver Mary Jo Arick; cousin, Marty O'Connell; and aunt, Ruth Bailey. She is preceded in death by her parents; Grandmother, Garnet Anderson; aunt and uncle, Bill & Jean Ann Lefel; uncle, Robert Bailey; Cousins, Joe Anderson and Joe Eddie Anderson. Following Gloria's wishes she will be cremated and services will be at the family's convenience. The family is being served by VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
