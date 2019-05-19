VAN CAMP, Gloria Mae Age 86, passed away Friday, May 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton; parents, Lawrence and Mary; and son-in-law David Davis. She is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Dawn & Shea Harrington of Palisade, CO, Leigh Davis of Kettering; son Larry and Vanessa Van Camp of Dayton; four granddaughters, Gina Van Camp, Lehla Evans, Jenny Mount, Laura Ruppert, and numerous Great and great-great grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Mrs. Van Camp was a member of Patterson Park Church and was an active member in the Charles Lathrem Senior Center. Throughout Gloria's life she volunteered and helped with several children's ministries and organizations. Services will be held at 12 pm, Thursday May 23, 2019, at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Friends may call on the family from 10 am to 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Evangelistic Fellowship, Inc., P.O. Box 348 Warrenton, MO, 63383. Condolences and fond expressions of sympathy may be made at tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary