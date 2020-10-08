1/
GLORIA MCDANIELS
McDANIELS (Gibson), Gloria J. Age 77, of Union, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She had worked for Dayton Eureka for over 18 years. Gloria was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5434 in Union, American Legion Post #707 in Englewood, and was an avid card player. She is survived by her husband, William E. McDaniels; daughter, Sherry (Kevin) Cable of Englewood; son, Mark (Jill) McDaniels of Liberty Twp.; grandchildren, Rachael, Molly and Mandy; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Kennedy Grace; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Onie and Ruby (Bishop) Gibson; brothers, Onie and Robert Gibson; and sister, Theda Gann. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
