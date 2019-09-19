Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Gloria MEYERS


1952 - 2019
Gloria MEYERS Obituary
MEYERS, Gloria D. 67, of Springfield, passed away September 13, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born May 18, 1952 in Springfield, the daughter of Stewart and Elizabeth Louise (King) Gatewood. Gloria had loved to ride Harleys and go out dancing. Survivors include her loving companion of many years, Chuck Drummond; brothers, Pat Gatewood, Kenneth Gatewood, Vaughn Miller; sister, Lee Wade, all of Springfield; son, Tim (Melissa) Sawyer of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julie Ali-Cassim. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
