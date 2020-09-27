1/
Gloria MUMPOWER-MUST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUMPOWER-MUST, Gloria J. Of Oakwood passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Harry Bushbaum, her first husband of thirty-six years, Glen E. Mumpower, and her second husband of twenty two months, Burton G. Must, Sr. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graduate of the University of Dayton and Wright State University, she held Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education and served thirty-six years as a high school teacher and coordinator with the Dayton Public Schools. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dayton, the Dayton Woman's Club and professional and auxiliary organizations. She was especially interested in and supportive of Juvenile Diabetes research and various agencies for the protection of animals and the preservation of wildlife and the environment. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Private interment will be in Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved