Gloria MUMPOWER-MUST

MUMPOWER-MUST, Gloria J. Of Oakwood passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Harry Bushbaum, her first husband of thirty-six years, Glen E. Mumpower, and her second husband of twenty two months, Burton G. Must, Sr. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graduate of the University of Dayton and Wright State University, she held Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education and served thirty-six years as a high school teacher and coordinator with the Dayton Public Schools. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dayton, the Dayton Woman's Club and professional and auxiliary organizations. She was especially interested in and supportive of Juvenile Diabetes research and various agencies for the protection of animals and the preservation of wildlife and the environment. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Private interment will be in Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
.