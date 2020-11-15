1/1
Gloria Pleiman
1936 - 2020
PLEIMAN, Gloria Joyce

Age 84 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully

surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born March 5, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Gloria (Kramer)

Jordan. She was educated in the North College Hill Schools. On September 29, 1956, in St. Margaret Mary Church she

married Donald H. Pleiman and is preceded by his death in 2014 with 58 years of marriage, and daughter Dawn M. VanCleve in 2005. She is survived by her loving children, Daniel Pleiman, David Pleiman, Dale Pleiman, Mark Schultz, and brother Ralph Jordan. She was the proud grandmother of Justin, Ryan, and Rachel and great-grandmother of 6. Gloria died from natural causes, her smile and contribution to the Girl Scouts and the lives she has touched through this organization will never be forgotten. Donations to the Girl Scouts of the USA in her remembrance is much appreciated. Due to COVID-19 concerns private services will be held at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
