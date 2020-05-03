|
|
RICHARDSON, Gloria B. Gloria died. And, then, she soared off towards her next adventure. You might have noticed, there was a flurry of orange and pink, a splash of chartreuse on her toe nails, purple hair, and, of course, no earrings. She left behind one unfinished novel, 1/2 bottle of Maker's Mark, 2.2 bottles of chardonnay and an array of Siggi's yogurt. She had great satisfaction that the last movie she watched starred Allison Janney. She had spoken to her daughter, Ashley, several times knowing all was well and the "Babies" were all fine. So no, no heirs to the abundance of items left in her pantry, but to everyone she loved, she leaves: memories of amazing parties of eloquence, style and laughter; an ability to delight the eye with collections of stuff (Queen of Stuff, she was deemed by a lovely gentleman); paper trails from one room to another, much to the chagrin of her son-in-law & an unceasing devotion to us all, like nothing we had known before. There will never be another Glo, aren't we the lucky ones that got to know her! A memorial party will be held in her honor when it is safe for us to celebrate together. Gloria's two passions were animals & art - if you would like to make a donation in her honor, please give to SICSA, www.sicsa.org or The Contemporary Dayton, www.thecontemporarydayton.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020