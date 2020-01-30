|
RUTLEDGE, Gloria James Age 62, a lifelong resident of Dayton passed away at Miami Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by her parents, Bernard, Sr. and Phoebie (Ellington) Rutledge; daughter, Gena Dari; brother, Bernard, Jr.; sister, Beverly Hodge. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Tracey Decembly (Austin, TX); grandsons: Damon Decembly, Omari Gibson and Blake Davis; great-granddaughter, Lamiah Decembly; brothers: Lavon, Rickey, Don and R.B. Rutledge (Karla) of Phoenix, AZ; special friends, Linda Davidson and Sharon Edmondson and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 2 P.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Renard Allen, officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final Disposition, Cremation. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020