Gloria SPEAKS
SPEAKS, Gloria Anne 90, of Springfield passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Arbors at Springfield. She was born in Springfield on January 27, 1930, the daughter of Benjamin and Celia (Smith) Robinson. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir for many years, a member of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority Alpha Nu Chapter and the Frontiers Auxiliary for Women. Survivors include her two sisters, Lorna Washington and Penelope Frelot; two sisters-in-law, Jeannette Robinson and Joyce Robinson; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Michelle, Andrew and Kyle (John Chappell) Hinton, Ciera (Jarord Jones) Hinton, Brandon Hinton, Jakai Chappell, Marley and Justus Jones and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Natalie Hinton; grandson, Jayden Payne; two brothers, Benjamin and Joseph Robinson and sister, Theodora Clark. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in St. Bernard Church. Her family will receive friends one hour prior in the church. Masks are required and please practice social distancing. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
