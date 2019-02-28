|
|
STACEY, Gloria L. 93, of Spring Valley, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John in June 2018. Gloria is survived by her sons, Gary (Bing) and Nevin (Wanda); grandchildren, John, Michele, Brian, and Jennifer; and great grandchildren, Sage Marie, Ethan, and Haley; and many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 4th at Lifepointe Church, 4555 Marshall Rd., Kettering. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019