|
|
STOUT, Gloria Beth April 1, 2020 Gloria Beth Stout, loving wife and mother is survived by daughter Holly Stout Gibson, son Scout K. Stout and three grandsons. Gloria born in Dayton, Ohio in 1926, was married to Donald E Stout (passed in 2008) for 62 years. Gloria was a volunteer at Kettering Hospital. She was an active member of the Dayton Symphony Guilds. She was an inspiring creative director of costumes and interior design. She worked at Jacquards Jewelers and retired from Weber Jewelers. Gloria enjoyed extensive flying to all parts of the globe. She was a member of the Crown & Anchor Society of the Royal Caribbean cruise lines. Gloria was the life of the Party! We are sure she is still entertaining.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2020