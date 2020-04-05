|
|
SYMONS, Gloria 97, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in her home. Gloria was born May 30, 1922 in Newark, Ohio to Roy and Adeline (Smith) Price. She was a Deputy Engineer for the Clark County Engineers Office for over 30 years. She was also inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame and was an avid golfer. Survivors include her son, Ric (Kelly) Symons; two grandchildren, Brad (Rachel) and Nikki (Matt); three great grandchildren, Christopher, Michael and Scarlett; numerous nieces and nephews; her closest friend, Percy Davis; and pecial friend and caregiver, Mark Humphrey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters. The family would like to thank Dr. Narcelles and his staff for their kind and exceptional care. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 5, 2020