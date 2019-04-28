WASNER, Gloria Joy Age 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 in Tavares, Florida. Joy was born in Malta, Ohio and lived in Dayton, Ohio for most of her life before finally retiring in Florida. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Ralph, on March 30th, 2015. Joy will be laid to rest next to Ralph, a Korean War veteran, in the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida. Joy was a devoted mother to 6 children, Susan, Ralph, William, Sharon, Carla, and Sherri, and to upwards of 100 foster children. Joy's love of family extended to her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While Mom was an avid dog lover, the light of her life was Tucker. Tucker was devoted to Joy and helped her battle through her later year's affliction with Alzheimer's and Dementia. Tucker will be cared for by her son, Ralph. In lieu of flowers, the Wasner family asks that you make donations in Joy's name to the charities most important to you. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary