Gloria WEIMER
1943 - 2020
WEIMER, Gloria J. 76, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Forest Glen Health Campus. Gloria was born in Sidney, Ohio, on August 7, 1943, the daughter of John Buckle. She worked as an R.N. for many hospitals in the area and spent much of her time as a drug and alcohol counselor at Adapt in Springfield. Her life was dedicated to others and she was a wonderful wife, mother and caregiver. She was an animal lover of all animals, loved traveling and the outdoors. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Matthew & Catherine Weimer; three grandchildren, Lilleann, Spencer and Jacob; and lifelong friends, Sarah Hall and Dale Back. She was preceded in death by her parents. A joint Memorial Service to celebrate her life and her husband, Doug's life, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made in Gloria's memory to the Clark County SPCA. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
