Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Gloria WELLS


1937 - 2020
Gloria WELLS Obituary
WELLS, Gloria Dean Age 83, of Hamilton died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Manchester, Kentucky on February 4, 1937, the daughter of Finley and Virgie (Jones) Campbell. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School class of 1955 and attended Secretarial School. She married Robert G. Wells in Hamilton in 1966. Dean was Church Secretary at Immanuel Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of CrossWay Community Church in Harrison, Ohio. Her ministry was cooking for churches, outings, friends and family gatherings and was known as "Momma Dean". She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Gary) Woods of Hamilton, two grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew Woods, and one great granddaughter, Aubri Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, and her two brothers. Private graveside services will be held. There will be a celebration of life service at a later time. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2020
