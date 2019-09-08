Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie COLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goldie COLE Obituary
COLE, Goldie A. Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away on September 5, 2019. She was born to the late Albert and Mae Jane Baird on October 1, 1950 in Habersham, TN. Goldie is survived by her son, Michael Scott Ridenour; nine siblings Kathryn Stephens, Hubert (Linda) Rose, Phyllis Pagel, Jerry (Brenda) Baird, Brenda Baird, Glenda Richards, Ed (Brenda) Baird, William "Bill" Baird, Ida Elaine (Howard) Smith and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Cole; her parents and brother Bobby Joe Rose. Private family services were in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home. Burial took place at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goldie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.