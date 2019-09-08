|
COLE, Goldie A. Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away on September 5, 2019. She was born to the late Albert and Mae Jane Baird on October 1, 1950 in Habersham, TN. Goldie is survived by her son, Michael Scott Ridenour; nine siblings Kathryn Stephens, Hubert (Linda) Rose, Phyllis Pagel, Jerry (Brenda) Baird, Brenda Baird, Glenda Richards, Ed (Brenda) Baird, William "Bill" Baird, Ida Elaine (Howard) Smith and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Cole; her parents and brother Bobby Joe Rose. Private family services were in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home. Burial took place at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019