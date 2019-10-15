|
|
LEONARD, Goldie L. Age 87 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 while surrounded by her family. She was born in Deer Lodge, TN on January. 1, 1932 to her parents, David & Rachel Smith who have preceded her in death along with her first husband, Fred Bear; second husband, Don Leonard; and numerous other family members. Goldie is survived by her children, Karen Browning, Kathy Bear, Karol (Dennis) Lock, and Randy (Theresa) Bear; sister, Lois Wright; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Goldie was very kind and loving to everyone. She enjoyed cooking, nature, and especially her family. She will be dearly missed. Private services will be held by Goldie's family and Rogers Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Goldie. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019