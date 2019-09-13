Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Goldie PENDLETON Obituary
PENDLETON, Goldie Age 83, of Springfield, OH, passed away September 10, 2019. Preceded in death by husband John Pendleton, daughter Barbara Richart, stepdaughter Jeanne Pendleton, brothers Joe, Alex and Kenneth Jones, sisters Josie Robert, Carolyn Jones and Edna Hurley. Survived by sons Ivan (Joan) Estep and Larry (Synda) Estep, brothers Troy Jones, Bob Jones and Lee Jones, sister Kathern Brakeall, stepson Brian Pendleton, grandchildren Brett, Jason, Ryan, Angie, Tina, Rachel, Rebecca and Coy and 11 great grandchildren. Following Goldie's wishes cremation will take place and burial will be held at a later date at their family cemetery in WV. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
