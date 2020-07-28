ALLEN, Gordon Ross Age 78 passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 15, 1941, the son of the late Eligha and Laura (Sams) Allen. On January 8, 1962, Gordon married Sue Breeding in Hamilton, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018. Gordon was owner and operator of Allen's Express. He is survived by his children, Kim (Lloyd) Bryant, Karla (Mike) Phillips, Kelley (Dustin) Stout, Kyle (Shawna Nabors) Allen, Kendall (Rob) Smith; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings. He was also preceded in death by his 4 siblings. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 11am to 1pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow on Thursday, 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com