Gordon BAKER

BAKER, Gordon Wayne Gordon Wayne Baker, beloved husband of Jeannette Baker for nearly 46 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Gordon was the loving father of Terry (Donna) Baker, Cindy (Delbert) Hampton, Don Baker, Doug Baker, and Tim (Candy) Baker, special daughters-in-law, Debbie and Cindy, and special adopted daughter, Sandy Bowie. Adoring grandfather of Lisa (Scott), Lori (Duane), Casey (Christian), Beth (Brad), Sherry (Craig), Dana (Rob), Lindsey (Andrew), Chris (Anna), Matt, Jake, Kyle, Michael (Jennifer), Alan (Paige), Erika (DeWayne) and special adopted granddaughter, Taylor Bowie and 22 great-grandchildren. Also survived by his loving sister, Grace. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Laura (Dawson) and Elmer Baker, his first wife, Geraldine (Sullivan) Baker and his beloved daughter, Barbara Ann Fields. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, George, Harry, Paul and David and his sisters, Ruth, Margaret, Beulah and Vesta. Gordon was married to Jeannette (McCormick) on August 26, 1974, in Caldwell, Idaho. He loved traveling to all 50 states, 49 of them in a motor home. He coached G. Baker & Sons baseball team for years and loved all sports. He spent his life working in the concrete business but was a master of all trades. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will be private at the Reily Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reily Township Volunteer Fire and Life Squad Department, 6376 Peoria Reily Road, Oxford OH 45056. A special thanks to Reily Township Life Squad. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com