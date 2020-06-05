Gordon BURNS
1933 - 2020
BURNS, Gordon E. 86, of Fairfield Township, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Middletown on September 6, 1933 to parents, Clifford and Lillian (Reichel) Burns. Gordon graduated from Trenton High School in 1948. He then worked for Aeronca for 40 years and following that he worked in purchasing for Mead Corporation for five years, retiring in 1996. Gordon is survived by his wife, Carol (Huy) Burns; brother, Clyde Burns; sister, Dorothy (Raymond) Martin; as well as many loving nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Warren Burns, Orie Burns & William Burns. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
