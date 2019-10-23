|
|
FUCHS, Gordon Edward Of Kettering, Ohio age 85 Passed away October 22, 2019 at . He was born Feb. 9, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to Jacob Fuchs and Helen Hess Fuchs. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judith Fuchs Elflein, and brothers Gerald Fuchs and Daniel Fuchs. Gordy is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Joanne Pfister Fuchs, 5 sons and daughters -in- law: Paul and April of W.Va., Stephen and Jennifer of Kettering, OH, Mark and Heather of Dayton, OH, Philip and Katie of Marysville, OH, and Anthony and Michelle of Avon Lake, OH. He was the loving Grandfather of Austin, Nicole, Lindsey, Ella, Danielle, Cole, Jacob and Allison. He also leaves his sisters Jan (Bob) Downey, Mary Carol (George) Fischer, and sisters- in-law Margot Fuchs and Judy Fuchs. Gordy grew up in Milwaukee and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.He earned his BS and MA at UWM-Milwaukee and his PhD at the Ohio State University. He taught in Milwaukee for several years, then spent 2 years as a teacher/principal for the Catholic Extension Society in Mansira, LA. Later he was a supervisor for Extension. He then taught in the Education Department at the University of Dayton for 32 years until his retirement. He and Joanne enjoyed traveling both in the US and abroad, volunteering at Church, meeting at McDonald's with friends after morning Mass and going to UD Flyer sporting events. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at St Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. from 9:30 am to 11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Internment at Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions in Gordy's name to St. Charles, Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, or UD education department for student aid, Hospice, St Jude or a . Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019