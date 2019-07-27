|
GAEBEL, Gordon J, "Duffy" Age 76 of Edgar, WI passed away at his residence Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 1, 1943 to the late Gordon Joseph and Selma E (Hamilton) Gaebel. In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Duffy was the owner of "The Stonesetter" and was a respected stone and brick mason across many states. He enjoyed Fourth of July parties, which he has organized and hosted consecutively for the last 27 years. Duffy is survived by his daughter, Margie (Mike) Switzler of Paradise, TX; son Gordy (Mindy) Gaebel of Liberty, IN and son Bill Gaebel of Edgar, WI. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Elizabeth McPherson, Tiffany Gaebel, Allison Gaebel, Madilyn Gaebel, Taylor Gaebel and Kyle Gaebel. Duffy is also survived by his sister, Debra (Barthol) Serwe and his sister Lorie Garcia and many nieces, nephews and friends. Along with his parents, he is proceeded in death by his brother, Frederick "Sam" Gaebel. Private services will be conducted by the family. His arrangements are under the care Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in Journal-News on July 27, 2019