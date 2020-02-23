|
GIFFIN, Gordon V. On February 19, 2020 Gordon V Giffin (94 years old) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family members. Gordon was born on July 7, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1942 and went immediately into the Navy to serve his country during World War II rom 1943-1946. Upon returning from the service, Gordon married Vivian (Vicki) Salisbury in 1947. He graduated from Ohio State University School of Pharmacy and worked for Eli Lilly as a pharmaceutical sales representative. Gordon then owned & operated Giffin Prescription Center in the north end of Wooster on Cleveland Road for 35 years. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife (Vivian), his daughter-in-law (Cindy Grande Giffin), his son-in-law (Frank Garrity). He is survived by his sister (Harriet Phillips); close family friend (Patricia Quigley); five children and their spousesMarty Giffin, Dee Flaherty, Philip Giffin (and Karen), Vince Giffin (and Pam), and Janice Giffin; nine grandchildren and spousesPhilip Flaherty (and Leah), Nora Tricco (and Ryan), Gordon Giffin, Andrea Giffin, Amy Giffin, Taylor Giffin, Lydia Giffin Hartzler, Willa Giffin, and Emmett Giffin; and four great grandchildrenThomas Tricco, Vivian Tricco, Max Flaherty, Wes Flaherty. Gordon was a man filled with big life and humor. He talked to everyone and had no qualms about sharing many jokes and one-liners. He was a lover of jazz; his home was filled with music and laughter. He traveled to New Orleans and many other locations to enjoy jazz concerts. He loved movies, his home and garden, his friends and neighbors. He felt honored to serve his country in WWII. Gordon brought color to every interaction; he will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church 621 College Ave, Wooster. Ohio on March 21 at 2:00 PM. Burial of cremains will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A procession will form at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family prefers that you send a donation to be used for the annual Wooster Arts and Music Fest. Donations may be made to the Wooster Rotary Foundation, c/o Greg Long, PO Box 58, Wooster, Ohio 44691 with a notation that the donation is for the Wooster Arts and Music Fest in Gordon Giffin's memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020