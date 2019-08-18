|
HAAS, Gordon L. Age 78, of Kettering, OH, passed away on August 16, 2019. Gordon was born October 18, 1940 to Willard and Eva (Cherryholmes) Haas in Akron, OH. He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls H.S. in 1958 and went on to graduate with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1963, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity. Gordon was a long-time employee at Systems Research Laboratory. He attended Christ United Methodist Church and enjoyed golf, trains, and OSU football. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Esser. He is survived by his family, Betsy, John, Aimee, and Leanne Haas; sisters, Phyllis and Sandra; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. from 5:00-6:30pm. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 6:30pm. The family will also host family and friends with a light dinner following the service until 8:30pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd. Kettering, OH 45429 or , 1404 Goodale Blvd Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019