Resources More Obituaries for Gordon ROBINSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon L. ROBINSON

Obituary Flowers ROBINSON, Gordon L. Age 72 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Ohio's . Mr. Robinson honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force; he received his B.A. from Defiance College and his Master's Degree from the College of William & Mary. Gordon was a retired Professor, Academic Counselor for Sinclair Community College with 29 years of service. During his tenure, he facilitated the education of countless students in their academic success. He was also the recipient of several awards including the Innovation Award for Multi Media Technology from Sinclair in 1994. Preceded in death by his parents Gene H. & Glenna (Schuter) Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Jane E. (Hoover) Robinson, 2 daughters Lisa Buchanan & Meredith Robinson and husband Keith Brining, and the proud Poppop of his 2 grandsons Benjamin & Harrison Brining; many friends and colleagues. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or to the . www.swartfuneralhome.com Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries