LIGHT, Gordon L. Age 92, died peacefully on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019. Gordon was comforted by family members at the time of his passing. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne (Jackson) of 65 years, his daughter Dianne (Ric), two sons, Steven (Julie) and Gordon David (Glenni) along with six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents George D. and Mable Light, his sister Geraldine Street (Blair) and his brother and best friend Robert D. Light (Marion). Gordon was born on January 9, 1927 in Springton, WV. He earned a bachelors degree from West Virginia University and a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954. After leaving the marine corp, he and Jeanne settled in Dayton, OH where he worked at Wright Patterson Airforce Base. Gordon retired in 1986 to become involved with the family business. An avid football fan, he was a regular at WVU sporting events and a member of WVU Athletics Club. He loved flying, and became a private pilot and member of Wright Patt Aero Club. Visitation will be on Thursday April 25th from 5-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday April 26th at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH. His final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . The family would like thank the caregivers at Oak Creek Terrace in Kettering and Hospice of Miami Valley for their exceptional care.