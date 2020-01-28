|
MEISTER, Gordon Age 79 of Centerville, OH went to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born on Sept. 25, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio to his parents Herman and Constance Meister. He is survived by his wife and college sweetheart Myrlin celebrating 57 years of marriage. He graduated from Fenn College in Cleveland, OH with a degree in Marketing and was honored at graduation being awarded the Outstanding Co-op student in the school of Business. Gordon retired in 2003 after 45 years with the NCR Corporation as Assistant Vice President having spent all the years in their retail division. Starting in sales, he held titles as Branch Manager, Regional Director, AVP of Hospitality Systems, AVP of Solution Partners to name a few. In August, 2018 he was recognized by the Retail Solutions Providers Association for Exemplary Leadership, Commitment and Service to the Retail Technology Industry at their convention in Florida. Gordon was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and served 25 years as their congregational President. He also chaired many committees over the years and recently led their successful Capital Campaign. He enjoyed racket ball and golf and was a member of the NCR Country Club. Vacations with his family were cherished especially with their annual Thanksgiving get together in Florida and he loved cruising especially visiting Europe many times. His family was so important to him and he leaves behind his wife, Myrlin, daughter Lisa (Scott) Rismiller (Wildwood, MO), son Matthew Meister, grandchildren Lauren Rismiller (Brooklyn, NY) and Sean Rismiller (Pittsburg, PA). Also leaves brother Lionel (Joan) Meister (Marco Island, FL), Ralph (Sue)Meister (Oklahoma City, OK), brother-in-law Eric (Judith) Leissa (Lakewood, OH), sister-in-laws Carol and Joyce Meister. He was preceded by his parents, brother's Martin, Pastor Herman Meister and infant brother Gordon. His heart for Christ, devotion to his family, love for his friends and passion for excellence in all he did will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Elder Benevolence Fund. Viewing is Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 5-8 PM at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Church service, by Pastor Mark Carlson is 10 am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike Kettering, OH 45440. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
